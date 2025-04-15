Search
Two outdoor padel tennis court plans for Cookstown and social wine service
An artist impression of the facility at Cookstown Industrial Estate

Maurice GarveyApril 15, 2025 12:37 pm

Planning permission has been lodged with South Dublin County Council for two outdoor padel tennis court facilities at Cookstown Industrial Estate.

The proposal, planned for Units 5 and 8 at building two and three in Cookstown Industrial Estate, will be protected by screening around both playing surface.

Applicant Paul Mc Glade is also seeking permission to operate a social wine service at the existing ancillary cafe located internally.

