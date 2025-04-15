Two outdoor padel tennis court plans for Cookstown and social wine service
Planning permission has been lodged with South Dublin County Council for two outdoor padel tennis court facilities at Cookstown Industrial Estate.
The proposal, planned for Units 5 and 8 at building two and three in Cookstown Industrial Estate, will be protected by screening around both playing surface.
Applicant Paul Mc Glade is also seeking permission to operate a social wine service at the existing ancillary cafe located internally.