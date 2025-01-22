Passenger assaulted in the upper saloon of 77A bus
A passenger was assaulted in the upper saloon of a bus on the route from Tallaght to Dublin city centre, the Tallaght Transport Forum reported.
The incident took place on December 18, 2024, at 3:40pm on the 77A bus route according to the bus driver who reported the incident on the following day.
AUTHOREcho Staff
