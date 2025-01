Alheena Budureea, Malak Ahmed and Sara Resetnic from St Joseph’s College, Lucan with their project “Banning mobile phones in schools: Is it a good idea?”.

Young Scientist 2025 was one to remember for West Dublin as projects from Lucan and Adamstown brought home three awards.

The BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition, coming to its 60th year, is an all-island science fair calling students aged 12-19 to showcase their projects within Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) disciplines.