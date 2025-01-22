Rugby president ‘was one of the kindest men I’ve known’

TRIBUTES have poured in this week for James Sexton, past president of Clondalkin Rugby FC, who passed away on January 8.

Mr Sexton was fondly remembered by many who recalled his huge efforts in building friendships at the club.

A Clondalkin man, James, or Jim as he was known, was pre-deceased by his wife of 66 years Ann, and was a grandfather to 18 grandkids.

Clondalkin RFC posted a touching tribute on their social media for Jim, who was involved with the club from its early years in the mid-1970s and leaves a “void” following his passing.

“His hat and pipe were his identification credentials in the bar before and after matches. He spent many years working on the committee,” said the club.

“Jim served as President for season 1982/83 and again in 1986/87. Jim was one of only four people to have been given the Presidential Awards for exceptional service to Clondalkin RFC. Jim was a great man to entertain visiting club dignitaries. Jim was more than a past president, he was someone that members young and old knew and loved to chat with and get his much-valued opinion when the final whistle was blown.”

One mourner said Jim “was one of the kindest men I’ve known.”

“He used to bring gangs of us Clondalkin lads to all our away matches in his Peugeot Estate. Great memories.”

A funeral service took place on Monday at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Clondalkin.

A message on RIP.ie said Jim passed away “peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Tallaght Hospital.”

“Beloved Husband for 66 years to his recently deceased wife Ann and much-loved dad to Peter, Dermot, John, Pam, James, Stephen, Paul and the late Lisa. Jim will be sadly missed and forever remembered by his cherished 18 grandchildren, extended family and friends.”