Luke Joyce with students from St Seton’s during the Expo

A Pathways and Possibilities Expo was held at Ballyfermot secondary school St Setons during national college awareness week.

St Seton’s are moving away from calling it college awareness week to “be more inclusive, interactive and hands-on and ultimately broaden students horizons”.

The expo featured a “huge number” of colleges, businesses, tradesmen, the equine industry, and much more on site to expose and allow students to interact via demonstrations and role play, according to Cheryl Keeler, Career and Guidance Counsellor, St Seton’s Secondary, Ballyfermot.

Among the guest speakers was actor and comedian Willa White, who shared his ‘success against the odds’ story, instilling a message of making better choices leads to better opportunities for students.

Founder of The Cleaning Company Luke Joyce joined senior students for the Pathways and Possibilities week for an inspiring conversation of his achievements.

From school, college, setting up a business, role models and mentors, Luke provided insight into his success story.