Two trees removed ‘regrettably’ according to council authority
An artist impression of the Lucan village plans

Maurice GarveyDecember 10, 2024 12:38 pm

TWO trees have had to be “regrettably” removed on independent specialist arborist advice in Lucan village, according to South Dublin County Council.

Part 8 plans for revamped Lucan village scheme were passed in 2022, and included plans for the removal of seven trees.

