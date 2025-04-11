Pieta House gains €700 from Buttermountain charity drive

A golf and leisure club raised €700 for suicide prevention charity Pieta House as the cause has touched “everybody in the community.”

Behind the coffee morning in Buttermountain Golf and Leisure Club, Brittas, were local ladies Joanne Davey, Bridget Burnett, Daniélín Ní Leathtobhair and Annette Ritchie from the Brittas Mass Centre Focus Group.

Over 100 people from the local community attended and created a “great” atmosphere, said Annette.

A raffle with prizes was held in between tea, treats and chats.

Rathcoole native classical tenor, Dominic McGorian, performed at the event as special guest of the day, followed by the Young at Heart Ladies from Newcastle who performed for the first time in Brittas.

“We had fantastic music,” said Annette, “We’re looking forward to organising and hosting more events like this one throughout the course of the year in Brittas.”

As to why the group chose Pieta House for their fundraiser, Annette said, “It’s a charity close to our hearts – within our four districts there are a number of families who have been directly affected by suicide and Pieta House provides vital support services.”

“We all know someone who was affected, whether it’s a family member, a friend or a colleague.”

The Brittas Mass Centre Focus Group gave a “heartfelt ‘thank you’ to everyone who attended and donated on the day,” and thanked Buttermountain Golf and Leisure Club for “their support for hosting this successful event.”

“It was a fantastic morning filled with music, dancing and great community spirit,” commented Councillor Shirley O’Hara (FG) on social media, who attended the event.

“Events like these highlight the strength and generosity of the community in supporting such important causes,” she added.