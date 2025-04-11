Mini-Marathon challenge to the women of Tallaght

A walking group encouraged all the ladies of Tallaght to join them for the VHI Women’s Mini Marathon which is “good for the soul.”

‘Friends of St Anne, Thomas Davis and the Community’ was set up last year by Tallaght Person of the Year Glenda Murphy Smullen, Carmel Lynch McGinty from Thomas Davis GAA and Noreen Hoare from St Annes GAA.

The group organise walks in Dodder Valley Park on Mondays and Wednesdays and are now bracing for the next step, the Women’s Mini Marathon taking place on the June Bank Holiday in Dublin city.

“It’s a great achievement to finish it and receive your medal. It’s also about time out for yourself, having chats with like-minded women, and it’s good for the soul,” said Glenda.

On Mini Marathon Day, Sunday, June 1, all the participants who signed up with the group will be collected by a bus in the carpark of The Mill pub and dropped close to the start lines.

Following the race, the ladies will enjoy refreshments and food at The Bleeding Horse on Camden Street, and the bus will bring them back to Tallaght where more entertainment and finger food awaits in St Anne’s GAA club.

All participants are asked to pay a small amount of money to cover the bus and food.

“It’s a great day out for the ladies and we encourage everyone to get involved,” added Glenda.

According to her, over 50 ladies joined the walking group and are also “encouraged to do walks and runs” daily.

“The group is open to walkers, joggers and runners, and everyone goes at the pace they are comfortable with.”

The 10-kilometre VHI Women’s Mini Marathon, returning for its 43rd year, starts at 12.30pm at Fitzwilliam Place and goes through the city’s southside to end on Lower Baggot Street.

The spirit of ‘Friends of St Anne, Thomas Davis and the Community’ is in line with this year’s theme, “Championing Womankind.”

“It’s about lifting each other up, inspiring one another, and proving that when women come together, we are unstoppable,” read the Mini Marathon’s website.

To join the ladies and sign up for the event with them, forward your phone number to 087 278 0491 to be added to the group.