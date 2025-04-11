Two minutes can feel like a lifetime: Show by Brenda McCann makes a return to The Civic Theatre

Breda McCann and Wayne Leitch in 'Two Minutes' Photo by Billy Cahill

BILLY and Trisha each have one thing on their minds: Billy’s just mad for football, and Trisha just wants two blue lines.

How much pressure can one couple take?

What happens if it doesn’t work out?

Can Barry White save the day?

One thing is for certain: two minutes can feel like a lifetime when your clock is ticking!

‘Two Minutes’ by Breda McCann makes a triumphant return in April 2025 after a sell-out run of shows at The Civic Studio in 2020.

She has written this show with a “great awareness of the emotional rollercoaster” fertility treatment can bring one on as someone who has experienced it herself.

It has been a long time coming, having been in production since 2018, with a cousin suggesting Wayne for the role of Billy, having been impressed by his performance in ‘The Good Thief’.

Breda also co-stars in the show with Knocklyon actor Wayne Leitch.

The show is also directed by Audrey Devereux, with Billy Cahill in charge of photography.

The 60-minute show presented by Ticking Clock Productions has no interval and an age suitability of 18+.

This week, we sat down with Breda to discuss ‘Two Minutes’, which performs in the Civic from April 16 to 19; be sure to get your tickets now!

It should also be noted that this show is in the Civic’s studio space with unallocated space, so please arrive early if you can.

What inspired ‘Two Minutes’?

As somebody who has experienced fertility treatment myself, I had a great awareness of the emotional rollercoaster it can bring you on.

A friend of mine was about to start her own fertility journey & asked for my thoughts.

I decided to write them down, and this became the bones of the play. I love people watching

And when I was having my treatment, there was plenty of opportunity to observe couples experiencing heightened emotions of all sorts in waiting rooms, etc.

Looking back then from a distance when I wrote the play, I could see what could be described as extreme measures taken by desperate couples chasing a dream.

In all of the emotion & desperation, there is, of course, love and humour which helps everyone through.

How long has this show been in production?

I wrote this piece in 2018 and was looking for a suitable “Billy”.

My cousin, Celine Carroll, suggested Wayne, having seen him in Conor McPherson’s ‘The Good Thief’.

Thankfully Wayne liked the script and agreed to meet up.

Three pages in, I could see his portrayal of Billy was brilliant, and we had instant chemistry.

Have there been any highlights/challenges working on it?

My main personal challenge as a debut writer was mustering the courage & confidence to get it all from page to stage.

Rehearsal space was also a bit of a challenge. However, thankfully Bawnogue Community Centre provided us with a space for which we are grateful.

Highlights for me are the support & encouragement from a sold-out show and to hear people laugh as they engage with the story.

It is my goal to have the characters relatable through humour as well as the darker times.

What would be your favourite project you have worked on & why?

This piece is my favourite. ‘Two Minutes’ is so much fun to work on with Audrey and Wayne bringing the story to life.

Also, it is the first staged piece that I solely wrote & so a platform for things to come.

I understand the show is back by popular demand; tell us more!

We first put the piece on in February 2020 for a five-night sold-out run at the Civic.

We had plans to take the show to other venues which had expressed interest. Then Covid hit, and here we are now.

We received fantastic feedback from the five-night run and were very disappointed that we had to put a halt

on it. However, now we’re back on the boards and raring to go.

What is next for you after this?

Initially we plan to take Two Minutes to other theatres.

Aside from that I have written the bones of a new play which is based on another personal journey & so watch this space.

I love acting and would welcome the opportunity to partake in someone else’s vision.

Who would you like to thank?

I would like to thank first and foremost the Civic and the staff who have been nothing but supportive to me on this project.

Audrey and Wayne made the whole thing possible.

My husband Ken types everything for me, as I’m old school and use pen and paper.

My beautiful daughter Faye and son of gold Mike.

