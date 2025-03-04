Plans approved for works on roads and open spaces

AN APPLICATION has been approved for Clonburris Infrastructure Limited at four sites along Griffeen Road Griffeen Glen Drive, Balgaddy Road, Grange Castle Road Junction Lucan, Thomas Omer Way/Ninth Lock Road and Ninth Lock Road/Neilstown Road for works on roads, public parks and open spaces.

The development will consist of works located outside the Clonburris SDZ relating to the “Stage 2” roads, public parks/open space areas and services infrastructure works, as part of a separate concurrent application, in respect of the northern part of the overall Clonburris SDZ lands.

The construction/upgrade of an underground surface water pipe from Griffeen Avenue along Griffeen Road to connect to the existing surface water pipe along with the upgrade of existing surface water pipe along Griffeen Glen Drive and adjoining open space area which will connect ultimately to the Griffeen River

The junction upgrade and junction tie in works to existing road layout at Balgaddy Road and Grange Castle Road and junction upgrade and junction tie in works to existing road layout at Thomas Omer Way/Ninth Lock Road, Fonthill Road (R113), including slip road to the north.

The junction upgrade and junction tie in works to existing road layout at Ninth Lock Road/Neilstown Road. E)

The proposals will also entail the restoration of the open space areas and road surfaces and all associated site development and associated landscape works.