11 apartments planned for Greenhills Court in village

PLANS for 11 residential apartment units at Greenhills Court in Tallaght Village have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.

Applicant O’ Mahony Holdings SPRL plans over two blocks include the construction of 11 residential apartment units and one retail unit in two residential apartment blocks of three-four storeys in height over an existing basement level.

Block A contains two three-bed apartment units, one ground floor retail unit in a four-storey block, two levels over a double height ground floor retail unit). Block B contains nine apartments in a three-storey apartment block.

This will consist of five one-bed apartments, three two-bed apartments and one three bed apartment. All apartment units will be provided with associated private balconies/terraces.

This proposed development will also comprise of the provision of 32 bicycle parking spaces, 24 long stay bicycle parking spaces and eight short stay bicycle parking spaces, to serve the proposed and existing apartments and all associated site development works including, removal of the existing courtyard staircase to the basement, the extension of the existing basement, communal open space and hard and soft landscaping and boundary treatments, installation of drainage and water supply infrastructure and public lighting and all associated site development works necessary to facilitate the proposed development.

The subject site is currently partly developed with an existing residential scheme known as Greenhills Court comprising 17 apartment units in four apartment blocks ranging in height from two to four storeys, including basement car park.

Vehicular access is via Old Greenhills Road with pedestrian access via Greenhills Road and Old Greenhills Road.