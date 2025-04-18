Search
Plans for extension on new Gaelscoil campus
An artist impression of the schools

April 18, 2025

PLANS have been lodged for a new three-storey extension and alterations for the new Gaelscoil Campus, Gaelscoil na Camoige and Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain development which is currently under construction.

Located on the old Nangor Road, applicant Dublin and Dun Laoghaire Education & Training Board

The plans include the construction of a new three-storey extension and alterations to Gaelscoil na Camoige and Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain, previously granted planning permission and currently under construction.

The previously granted permission includes the phased construction of two 16 classroom primary schools with a PE hall for the post primary school on a shared campus which started last August on the grounds of Colaiste Chilliain.

The new development will consist of providing two classroom suites of Special Educational Needs accommodation for each school.

Both Special Educational Needs units will be inclusive of two class base rooms, en-suite toilets, withdrawal room associated with each class base, central activity spaces, staff toilets, pupil toilets and shower facilities, storage and office, all at ground floor level, along with the relocation of 2 no. classrooms and en-suite toilets from the ground floor of both schools ground to first and second floor of the proposed three-storey extension.

The development will also consist of an extension at first floor level, along with minor alterations to Stair Core four to the north elevation of Gaelscoil na Camoige and an extension at second floor level along with minor alterations to Stair Core 3 to the west elevation of Gaelscoil Chluain Dolcain.

The development will also consist of the provision of new soft play external areas for both Special Educational Needs units, connections to the existing drainage layout and all ancillary site development works.

