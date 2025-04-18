Nature on our doorsteps: Ground-ivy

Rosaleen Dwyer is the County Heritage Officer at South Dublin County Council – every week she gives us an insight into the natural heritage around us and the beautiful biodiversity of the plants and creatures.

One of the pretty springtime flowers that often goes unnoticed is a plant called Ground-ivy.

Despite its name, this little plant is not an Ivy.

The reference to Ivy is simply a reflection of where this little springtime flower grows, which is low on the floor of a woodland, amongst the creeping Ivy and dead leaves.

When conditions are right for this little plant, it can form carpet-like mats under trees in a springtime woodland or along the banks of a shady hedgerow.

Ground-ivy is a member of the Mint family of plants.

It has square stems which straggle sideways over the ground, taking root wherever it meets the damp soil.

Its flowering stems, however, grow upright, and these can reach from 4 to 16 inches high depending on soil moisture and available light.

After flowering, the stems arch back down to the ground and continue to grow horizontally.

Ground-ivy’s kidney-shaped leaves with scalloped edges are relatively small, and these are attached to the plant via slender stems.

The plant’s dainty blue trumpet-shaped flowers grow in the space where the slender leaf stem meets the more robust main stem of the plant.

The flowers are an important source of pollen and nectar in early springtime for solitary bees which help pollinate the plant.

Ground-ivy, however, can also self-pollinate.

Ground-ivy once featured in traditional medicine, where it was used to treat a range of health conditions such as colds and mucus congestion, while the oils in the plant were also used for their antiseptic properties.

In Britain, the fragrant leaves of Ground-ivy were once used in brewing, where they added flavour and helped clarify and preserve the beer.

The plant was therefore also sometimes known as Ale-hoof in Britain.

The introduction of the hops plant in the late 15th century replaced the use of Ground-ivy in brewing.

Ground-ivy’s value in traditional medicine and brewing meant this plant was brought to America by early settlers where it is now, unfortunately, considered an invasive plant.