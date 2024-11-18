Search
Radisson at Dublin Airport bought by Dalata Hotel Group
The Maldron Hotel in Tallaght is part of the Dalata Group

Maurice GarveyNovember 18, 2024 1:28 pm

DALATA Hotel Group, which operates all the Maldron and Clayton hotel brands, announced the purchase of the Radisson Hotel Dublin Airport in a deal worth €83m.

The 229-bed Radisson Hotel Dublin Airport sits on 4.4 acres at Dublin Airport and is a four-star hotel with full four-star facilities.

