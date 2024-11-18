Radisson at Dublin Airport bought by Dalata Hotel Group
DALATA Hotel Group, which operates all the Maldron and Clayton hotel brands, announced the purchase of the Radisson Hotel Dublin Airport in a deal worth €83m.
The 229-bed Radisson Hotel Dublin Airport sits on 4.4 acres at Dublin Airport and is a four-star hotel with full four-star facilities.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Newborn baby is evacuated after house firebomb attackNews
A NEWBORN baby was amongst those evacuated on Monday night following the latest firebomb attack in North Clondalkin.TD Mark Ward (SF) has...
Recycling company plans to invest over €300m in new facilities in next four yearsBusiness
BALLYMOUNT company, Beauparc Utilities, has announced plans to invest more than €300m in its facilities over the next four years, reports Maurice...
London private equity company buys Devitt’s pub in Camden StBusiness
LONDON-based private equity firm Attestor Capital purchased Devitt’s pub on Camden Street in a purchase and leaseback deal, reports Maurice Garvey.According to...
Certa fuel supplier launches new home-heating biofuelBusiness
FUEL supplier Certa has become the first Irish operator to launch a new lower-carbon blended biofuel for the home-heating market as it...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.