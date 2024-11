SAFE school zones were recently completed at locations across the county including St Dominic’s NS on Mountain Park, Scoil Maelruain SNS on Old Bawn Avenue, Coláiste Chilliain in Clondalkin, and St Pius X, Terenure.

The initiative is part of the Safe Routes to School (SRTS) programme, aimed at improving access for students by reducing traffic congestion at school gates.