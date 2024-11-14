Recycling company plans to invest over €300m in new facilities in next four years

BALLYMOUNT company, Beauparc Utilities, has announced plans to invest more than €300m in its facilities over the next four years, reports Maurice Garvey.

The parent company of Panda, Greenstar and Irish Packaging Recycling, said the funding will not only create hundreds of jobs across the group, but also enhance their ability to recycle plastic.

