Search
Recycling company plans to invest over €300m in new facilities in next four years
Panda previously unveiled Ireland’s first electric refuse truck with from left, Brian Bolger (fleet director, Panda), Minister Eamon Ryan, and Des Crinion (MD Recycling, Beauparc)

Recycling company plans to invest over €300m in new facilities in next four years

Maurice GarveyNovember 14, 2024 3:04 pm

BALLYMOUNT company, Beauparc Utilities, has announced plans to invest more than €300m in its facilities over the next four years, reports Maurice Garvey.

The parent company of Panda, Greenstar and Irish Packaging Recycling, said the funding will not only create hundreds of jobs across the group, but also enhance their ability to recycle plastic.

Read More


London private equity company buys Devitt’s pub in Camden St

Business

LONDON-based private equity firm Attestor Capital purchased Devitt’s pub on Camden Street in a purchase and leaseback deal, reports Maurice Garvey.According to...

Certa fuel supplier launches new home-heating biofuel

Business

FUEL supplier Certa has become the first Irish operator to launch a new lower-carbon blended biofuel for the home-heating market as it...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST