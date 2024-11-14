More gardaí needed for new housing developments
SOUTH Dublin County Council called for additional gardaí to be deployed in Clondalkin as new housing developments and villages expand.
“We’ve been badly let down with resources,” said Councillor Francis Timmons (LAB) at the area committee meeting for Clondalkin / Newcastle / Rathcoole / Saggart and Brittas.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
