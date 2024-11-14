Search
More gardaí needed for new housing developments

November 14, 2024

SOUTH Dublin County Council called for additional gardaí to be deployed in Clondalkin as new housing developments and villages expand.

“We’ve been badly let down with resources,” said Councillor Francis Timmons (LAB) at the area committee meeting for Clondalkin / Newcastle / Rathcoole / Saggart and Brittas.

