Residents’ succeed in campaign for play space in community

Residents were successful in their campaign for a play space in Balrothery as South Dublin County Council will now consider it “in any future playground construction programme.”

Earlier April, Council officers went into an estate in Balrothery to take down unofficial swings and monkey bars built and secured by residents, to comply with health and safety regulations.

Residents were opposed to some of the removal and were supported by Councillor Jess Spear (PBP) in surveying different estates in the area, until getting about 110 signatures reiterating the need for a walkable, safe playground.

At the Tallaght Area Meeting on Monday, April 28, support for a playground in Balrothery was shown by other members of the chamber, including Cllr Mick Duff (Ind) who submitted a motion alongside Cllr Spear.

“There is no funding currently allocated to construct additional new play areas,” started the Council’s response.

“The Council are, however, currently writing a new Play Policy for the County. The Policy will ensure future playground provision is targeted in areas where there is a need and a demand for play facilities.

“Public Realm will note your request for play facilities in Balrothery and ensure it gets consideration in any future playground construction programme.”

Cllr Duff said he acknowledged the need for a playground in the area even with an elderly population making up a big part of Balrothery.

“There has been a turnover in the estate, and there’s a lot of young children now,” said Cllr Spear. “I asked the Council to prioritise Balrothery in their Play Policy.”

Councillor Paddy Holohan (Ind) showed support and said the Council could consider including Balrothery residents and children in the design of the future playground as he was impressed by the resident-made existing play space.

“It has been transformative for the community, all the parents saw their kids’ mental health improving,” continued Cllr Spear. “They are fearful of what would happen if all the swings are removed. We could try and have something official put in, however small.”

Whoever reported the swings had “nothing better to do,” said Cllr Louise Dunne (SF) fully supporting the motion.

“When we first started the Playground Construction Programme there was negativity around it,” said a council officer in response.

“It’s great to see that now the demand for play spaces has increased. Every week we get more and more requests from all over the county.

“We welcome the motion, and we will come back to you.”