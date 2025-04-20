Search
Upset residents oppose council workers removing playground
Alessia MicalizziApril 20, 2025 10:01 pm

Residents of a Balrothery estate obstructed South Dublin County Council from dismantling their home-made playground that “dramatically” improved their kids’ mental health.

On Friday, April 11, the Council took down some of the residents’ swings on a green area outside of the estate as unofficial playground facilities don’t comply with health and safety regulations.

