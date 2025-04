Tallaght Village has seen an increase in drug dealing and alcohol consumption

Tallaght Community Council called for a multi-agency response to growing anti-social and criminal behaviour in Tallaght village following “many frustrating years” of reporting to the relevant bodies.

On Monday, April 14, TCC wrote a letter to Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan TD, SDCC Chief Colm Ward, Garda representatives and Focus Ireland, and requested a multi-agency meeting to review a situation they outlined in detail.