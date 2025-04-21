Search
Teenager dies in scrambler bike crash in Citywest
Gardai in Tallaght are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

William O ConnorApril 21, 2025 9:05 am

A teenage boy has died following a tragic accident between a scrambler and a car in Citywest on Easter Sunday evening.

Emergency services including gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene around 8pm last night to deal with the fatal road traffic collision.

The teenager was rushed to Tallaght University Hospital where he later died.

A Garda statement released this morning said: “Gardai are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Citywest, Dublin 24 yesterday, Sunday 20th April 2025.

“At approximately 8pm Gardaí and emergency services responded to a collision involving a car and a scrambler motorbike on Citywest Avenue, Dublin 24.

“The driver of the scrambler, an adult male aged in his late teens, was taken to Tallaght Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased”.

A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

There are no other injuries reported.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators have conducted a technical examination of the scene and the road has since been reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area between 7.45pm and 8.15pm are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on (01) 6666000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

