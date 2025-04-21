Arrests after attempts to make drone delivery into prison

The drone and electronic devices seized by Gardai following the search of a residential property. Photo An Garda Siochana

Four people were arrested by gardai after an attempt was made to carry out a drone delivery of controlled substances into a prison on Easter Sunday.

The four people, aged in their late teens, 20s, 30s and 40s have since been released without charge and a file has been sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardai from Ronanstown carried out the search of a property, under warrant, in West Dublin on Sunday and seized a drone and electronic devices.

A Garda statement released said: “As part of an ongoing operations targeting the supply of controlled substances into prisons in the west Dublin area, Gardaí from Ronanstown Garda Station became aware of an attempt to carry out a drone delivery to a prison yesterday, Sunday 20th April 2025.

“Gardaí subsequently carried out a search of a residential property under warrant in west Dublin on Sunday 20th April 2025.

“During the search a drone and a number of electronic devices were seized.

“Follow-up searches were conducted in south-west Dublin and a vehicle was seized.

“Four adult males, aged in their late teens, 20s, 30s and 40s, were arrested and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Garda Stations in the Dublin Region.

“All four males have since been released without charge. A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions”.

Investigations are ongoing say gardai.