‘You don’t have to be a great reader to join’ teenage book club
“You don’t have to be a great reader to join,” said librarian Caoimhe Dowling as Tallaght library is about to bring back a teenage book club to the area.
The Young Adult Book Club for ages 12 to 14 was launched on Monday, April 14, at 5.30pm.
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
