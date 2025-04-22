Search
‘You don’t have to be a great reader to join’ teenage book club
Tallaght Library is starting a teenage book club

Alessia MicalizziApril 22, 2025 9:00 am

“You don’t have to be a great reader to join,” said librarian Caoimhe Dowling as Tallaght library is about to bring back a teenage book club to the area.

The Young Adult Book Club for ages 12 to 14 was launched on Monday, April 14, at 5.30pm.

