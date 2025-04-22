Search
Man ‘committed serious crime’ jailed for five years
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court

Man ‘committed serious crime’ jailed for five years

Echo StaffApril 22, 2025 9:10 am

A man has been jailed for five years for a spate of robberies, which included pulling a TV from the wall of a public area in a Dublin hospital, reports Eimear Dodd.

Jamie O’Hara (30) pleaded guilty to three counts of robbery and two of attempted robbery on July 8 and 9, 2021, all in the Tallaght area.

