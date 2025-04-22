Search
€25 million allocated to purchase second hand homes

Alessia MicalizziApril 22, 2025 9:45 am

South Dublin County Council was allocated €25 million to purchase second-hand homes for social housing, amounting for 8pc of allocations nationally.

The funding is provided by the Department of Housing and only applies to some categories of need, such as private ownership being turned into tenant-in-situ, exits from homeless services, people with disabilities and older citizens requiring urgent housing responses, and vacant properties to be renewed.

