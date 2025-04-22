Search
‘Everything was gone’ family left homeless after electrical fire
Natasha Valentine and sons Jack and Brody outside their home damaged by fire

‘Everything was gone’ family left homeless after electrical fire

Alessia MicalizziApril 22, 2025 9:58 am

“My mental health has gone downhill,” said a woman who is currently homeless following a fire in her council house.

Natasha Valentine lost her home on Thursday, August 13, due to a fire caused by an electrical fault.

Read More


Super player Leo’s dedication and passion was second to none

Tallaght

Lifelong member of Glenville Pitch and Putt Club on Kiltipper Road, Leo O’Reilly will be remembered as a “super player” whose dedication...

Annual Tattoo Day helps keep support service open

Tallaght

A Tattoo Day in aid of the suicide prevention cause is set to be a “great” event with chats and community spirit...

Musician struck by car is left with catastrophic injuries

Tallaght

A bench warrant has been issued for a driver who left a musician with lifelong catastrophic injuries after hitting him as he...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST