Works delayed due to ‘challenges contractors experienced’ at park
Work has been delayed due to anti-social behaviour at St Cuthbert’s Park

Maurice GarveyApril 22, 2025 10:01 am

WORK on St Cuthbert’s Park in Clondalkin has been delayed due to anti-social behaviour and “challenges contractors have experienced on site”, according to South Dublin County Council.

Contractor works were suspended at the park before Christmas due to the same problem, which led to a garda investigation.

