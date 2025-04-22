Search
Objections to mosque plans at industrial estate in village
The building in Lucan Village

Maurice GarveyApril 22, 2025 10:14 am

PLANS for a mosque in a zoning area of Lucan that excludes ‘places of worship’ has led to several objections.

The application was lodged by Dare Arqam Trust and includes proposals for a change of use of a building from furniture shop to include a place of worship and community centre, at units 39-40, Hills Industrial Estate, Lower Lucan Road.

