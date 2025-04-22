Objections to mosque plans at industrial estate in village
PLANS for a mosque in a zoning area of Lucan that excludes ‘places of worship’ has led to several objections.
The application was lodged by Dare Arqam Trust and includes proposals for a change of use of a building from furniture shop to include a place of worship and community centre, at units 39-40, Hills Industrial Estate, Lower Lucan Road.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Man jailed for selling Romanian cigarettes and alcohol ‘to compete with other big shops’Lucan
A shop owner has been jailed for a year for selling Romanian cigarettes and alcohol in his store to compete with other...
Efforts ongoing by authorities to identify people involved with anti-social behaviourLucan
EFFORTS continue by authorities to identify individuals involved in anti-social behaviour in Lucan.At the recent area committee meeting, Cllr Helen Farrell (Ind)...
National Medals for Bliss GymnasticsLucan
Last weekend Bliss Gymnastics, who train in both Kingswood and Balgaddy, Lucan took part at the National Series event in the National...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.