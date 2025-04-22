Speed signs indicating 30km limit to be installed on main roads

Search
Speed signs indicating 30km limit are to be erected on Cherry Orchard Avenue

Maurice GarveyApril 22, 2025 10:23 am

SPEED signs indicating 30km limit are to be erected on Cherry Orchard Avenue, and other main roads throughout the county in the coming months.

It follows changes to many speed limits in Ireland, being rolled out in 2025.

