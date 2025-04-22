Speed signs indicating 30km limit to be installed on main roads
SPEED signs indicating 30km limit are to be erected on Cherry Orchard Avenue, and other main roads throughout the county in the coming months.
It follows changes to many speed limits in Ireland, being rolled out in 2025.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Super player Leo’s dedication and passion was second to noneTallaght
Lifelong member of Glenville Pitch and Putt Club on Kiltipper Road, Leo O’Reilly will be remembered as a “super player” whose dedication...
Dad Finbar was instrumental in setting up Thomp2SocksTallaght
A father who went out of his way for his son with Down Syndrome to achieve his dreams passed away at the...
Local Faces: Billy ManganBallyfermot
Have you ever watched the Coronation Street, Eastenders, Fair City and so on and thought, he’s a brutal actor, I could do...
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.