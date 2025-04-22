Call to enforce better energy standard
A Dublin South-West TD called for the Government to enforce better energy rating standards in privately rented accommodation.
The Bill introduced by People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, would make a B2 Building Energy Rating (BER) standard mandatory for all private rented accommodation by 2030.
Subscribe for as little as €0.75 per week and support local news in your area!
Once you create an account, check your spam folder for our automated emails. Then, you need to purchase a subscription to finish the process.
Read More
Guide price of €5.25m for former Sisk headquartersProperty
THE former headquarters of construction company John Sisk & Sons, known as Wilton Works on the Naas Road Fox and Geese has...
Plans for extension on new Gaelscoil campusProperty
PLANS have been lodged for a new three-storey extension and alterations for the new Gaelscoil Campus, Gaelscoil na Camoige and Gaelscoil Chluain...
School board extension plan and alterations to memorial buildingProperty
THE Board of Management Loreto High School in Rathfarnham have lodged an application with South Dublin County Council for the demolition of...
AUTHORAlessia Micalizzi
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.