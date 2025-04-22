Search
Call to enforce better energy standard

April 22, 2025

A Dublin South-West TD called for the Government to enforce better energy rating standards in privately rented accommodation.

The Bill introduced by People Before Profit TD, Paul Murphy, would make a B2 Building Energy Rating (BER) standard mandatory for all private rented accommodation by 2030.

