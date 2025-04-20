National Medals for Bliss Gymnastics

Last weekend Bliss Gymnastics, who train in both Kingswood and Balgaddy, Lucan took part at the National Series event in the National Arena in Blanchardstown and had a hugely successful weekend.

On Saturday it was the JumpStart Acro and Tumbling National competition where the gymnasts competed with many podium finishes.

The Tumbling Competitions started the day. First group up resulted in a clean sweep for Bliss Gymnastics on the podium (Level 1 Age 10) Aibhlinn Ní Dhomhnaill topped the podium in first place, in second place was Madison Watson and in the bronze medal position was Miya McGauley, followed by Emma Bogdan in 4th place. Daniella Egbunu competed in the Level 1 Age 11 category and was awarded the bronze medal.

Chloe Wright Graydon came first place in her Level 1 Age 12 category.

Cara Sheridan performed super runs to win gold in the Level 2, age 10, category. Sophie Lee Brady was next up and came third place in the Level 2, age nine category.

In the Acro Category sisters Daria and Sofia Bubjane performed a fantastic routine to earn them second place.

All our JumpStart gymnasts competed brilliantly and there were many highly commended 4th, 5th & 6th place certificates awarded to our gymnasts also.

On Sunday, it was time for our NDP gymnasts to compete.

First up was the tumbling team, Hallie Satelle and Halle Byrne. Hallie Satelle performed super runs and came in third place. Halle Byrne was next up and nailed all three runs to win the gold medal.

Next up was our Acro gymnasts who all performed fantastic routines.

Halle Byrne who had already won a National Gold medal that day performed a stunning and highly executed routine with Lucy Lovett which earned them a very high score.

They sat in second place with another 10 routines to go, but they stayed in second place and were soon on the podium with their silver medals in their Grade 2 category.

Next up were our Grade 3 trios. Laila, Aoibhe and Roisin performed a super routine. Ava, Maddie and Molly were next up, competed a fantastic routine.

Last of the day was our OA Trio of Emily Toomey, Emma Devon and Kara Byrne.

They performed a fantastic routine with their complex moves and came in 3rd place!

A fantastic weekend for Bliss Gymnastics and our first time winning NDP National medals.

The gymnasts now shift their focus to the West Street Open in Wales next weekend, where they will have 17 gymnasts travel to compete against top clubs in the UK.