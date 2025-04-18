Search
Food Bank supporting up to 120 families over Easter time
Volunteer Sheena, Elaine and Ruairí from Newlands / Castle Park FC and Family Support Worker Deborah

Food Bank supporting up to 120 families over Easter time

Alessia Micalizzi April 18, 2025

A food bank called for support as between 30 and 40 more families registered for help at this time of the year compared to previous years.

While the demand for help was greater over Christmas like it normally happens, according to the food bank manager at Quarryvale Family Resource Centre, Karin Jonsson, it hasn’t really decreased since.

