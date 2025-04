Cllr Mick Duff, Tom Rooney (Head of Enterprise at South Dubin Local Enterprise Office), Ralph McGarry, SDCC, Zaira Yaser, SDCC and Rachel Keogh, SDCC with Peter and Sinead Byrne from Byrne Malone Estate Agents in Tallaght, winner of the SDCC Shopfront Grant

A LOCAL business located in Tallaght Village, has been awarded the prestigious “Best Shop Front” recognition under the South Dublin County Council’s Shop Front Grant Scheme 2024.

The Shop Front Grant Scheme is a Council initiative designed to encourage and support businesses in South Dublin County in enhancing the appearance of their premises, contributing to the overall aesthetics of local streetscapes, and boosting local commerce.