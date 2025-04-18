Marathon man Mark ran 147km for his friend Eoghan
MARATHON man Mark Conlon did it again – running 147km in searing heat to raise funds for his friend Eoghan Gorman.
Mark finished fourth in the Irish National 24-hour championship and got a national championship medal.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
