Plans for over 200 apartments at old Woodie’s site

An artist impression of the plans for the old Woodie’s site

PLANS for a Large-Scale Residential Development (LRD) at a 1.17 hectare site at Belgard Square East, Tallaght, has been submitted to South Dublin County Council.

Applicant Thornton O’Connor Town Planning submitted the LRD proposal, which contains proposals for over 200 apartments, 58 car parking spaces, and mixed retail units at ground floor level.

The subject site is bound to the north by Old Blessington Road, to the east by Belgard Road, to the south by McDonald’s, and to the west by Belgard Square East.

Known as the ‘old Woodie’s site’ locally, the site also includes parts of the carriageways and verges of Belgard Square East, Belgard Road and Old Blessington Road for the provision of landscaping, two pedestrian crossings, accesses/junctions, minor road and footpath works, and water services infrastructure.

It is a site that the most recent IBAL litter survey cited as one which needs attention by the owners.

Following the IBAL survey in January, Cllr Niamh Whelan (SF) asked the council to “hold the site owners to account and ensure the area is cleaned and maintained to an acceptable standard” due to the “level of litter on the vacant site on Belgard Road/Square in particular.”

In response, the council said it “shares the concerns regarding the litter, in particular the vacant site on Belgard Road/Square.”

“SDCC have already engaged with the site owners previously, reminding them of their responsibility to maintain the property to an acceptable standard.

‘SDCC tried to make contact with the owners as recent as last week but as they are in receivership, we attempted to make contact with the estate agents who currently have this site for sale,” said SDCC in January.

The proposed LRD comprises the demolition and removal of existing boundary walls and railings and the construction of a mixed-use development in two blocks (A and B) with a gross floor area of 23,208 sq m.

Ranging in height from one to seven storeys, the development includes a total of 204 residential dwellings 59 one-bed, 112 two-bed and 33 three-bed in the two blocks, with Block A incorporating 49 ‘senior living’ apartment units and Block B incorporating 155 ‘standard’ apartment units.

The development also provides 2,109 sq m of nonresidential floor space, including proposals for a dental practice, a medical centre, a bicycle sales and repair shop, a takeaway, an off-licence, two retail units, five restaurant/café/bar units, a crèche, a pharmacy, and a beauty/health salon.

The development also comprises an underground car park, which provides 58 car parking spaces, accessed via a new entrance/exit at Belgard Square East.