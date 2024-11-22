Rovers edged out by HJK Helsinki in friendly

Stephen Bradley’s side played HJK Helsinki on Thursday in a friendly. They play a second match on Friday.

With the rest of League of Ireland clubs in their off-season slumber, Shamrock Rovers continued preparations for their final UEFA Conference League fixtures in a 2-0 friendly defeat to HJK Helsinki on Thursday night.

A rare mistake from Leon Pohls gifted Kai Meriluoto the opener and HJK sealed the win with 20 minutes to go as Anthony Olusanya finished off a Meriluoto cross after a good move from the Finnish champions.

The two sides will meet again tonight with those not involved on Wednesday set to feature for Stephen Bradley’s side ahead of their trip to Rapid Vienna on Thursday.

Aaron McEneff will be a doubt for the game, after he pulled up clutching his hamstring and was subsequently taken off mid-way through the second half.

Rovers sit seventh in the Conference League table on seven points, a tally which should see them through to the play off round regardless of their final results.

Rapid Vienna will provide as tough a test the hoops have faced thus far in Europe, with the Austrian side three from three in their Conference League campaign while sitting second in the Austrian Bundesliga.