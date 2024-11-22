Three is the magic number for Rovers U17s coach Keith

Shamrock Rovers Keith Coffey the Head Coach on the right with Terry Gleeson his Assistant .Photo by Magda Stelmaszek

THREE. The number of conversations both myself and Women’s Under 17s Shamrock Rovers Head Coach Keith Coffey will have had in 2024 – this being the third.

Coincidentally, it’s also the number of trophies the twenty-six year old Lucan native has pocketed (with the support of Assistant Coach Terry Gleeson, JP Owens, and a number of other key Rovers staff) in his first full year as Head Coach – both with The Hoops and as foreman of the Leinster U15s.

This season Coffey too took the opportunity to observe Collie O’Neills senior squad from a unique vantage point – taking his place alongside resident Rovers Women LOITV commentator Dave Hanly in the announcers box. A busy year?

“Ah I’m wrecked Chris.” Coffey announces, “I don’t even know where the trophies are!

It’s great for the teams but for me they are just consolation prizes for not getting to coach these girls anymore.

It’s not the trophies themselves that matter really, it’s what comes with it – like that night in Tallaght.”

The aforementioned? A European night to remember for the West Dublin native and his squad – the UEFA Conference League clash between Shamrock Rovers and the New Saints providing the perfect stage on which to parade their league and cup double loot.

“It was amazing. Unbelievable memories,” Coffey reflects.

“Sure the girls were singing Adele all week – I couldn’t get them to kick a ball. I’m just so grateful to them.

“I’m so grateful to their parents and for everything they sacrificed during the season.

“I’m so grateful to all the coaches, really, like, they’re just memories we’ll never ever forget.”

It was a classy gesture from the club – an important nod of recognition not only for the Women’s Under 17s, but for their Head Coach himself.

“The season as a whole has been a kind of validation, really, for me.”

He says, “You know, that you can have a high performance environment while also having a very caring one.”

The Under 17s deserved their moment under the floodlights. Losing just two games this campaign, the 2007 borns were prolific in attack and solid in defence, netting an estimated one hundred goals across all competitions.

Yet as we reflect on the season further, I learn that their year was not without adversity – a string of injuries contributing to a 4-3 loss against their Dublin rivals Shelbourne.

“There were trials and tribulations both on and off the pitch,” Coffey acknowledges.

“But when we lost the game, our conversation was ‘what could we have done better as coaches?’

“Look, I know we were hurt for injuries, and I know there was loads of stuff like that and everything.

“But there were things in both games where the coaches could have done stuff better. I think that’s what the best coaches do, they use those losses as lessons.”

A minor setback – The young Hoops would push on, winning the league by a country mile and defeating Athlone Town 5-1 in the FAI Cup final.

Yet despite the backdrop of success that frames our conversation, I detect an undertone of sadness in the secondary school teacher’s voice as we continue.

“Ah there’s a fair few who are aging up you know,” Coffey reveals, “It’s a bit emotional to talk about to be honest.”

Having witnessed the camaraderie shared between the Under 17s and their coaching staff at The Roadstone Academy, Coffey’s admission does not surprise me – nor his willingness to be vulnerable.

Like Pep Guardiola himself, Keith Coffey is a special one.

“Don’t get me wrong now,” Coffey qualifies, “I had a conversation with one of the players yesterday, and I said, look, if you need anything, just because we don’t directly coach you anymore it doesn’t mean we stop caring about you.

“We signed that contract for life. At the end of the day, that’s our job – to get them from point C to B.

“The next challenge for me and Terry is to learn to let go!”

With Christmas on the horizon and a bagful of treasure to boot, I assume (incorrectly) that the Rovers foreman has a stretch of downtime ahead.

“No you see, the player pool is so small…you have to know who’s coming, who’s going, who’s staying, what’s happening,” He explains.

“Last week myself, Wayne (Ashbrook – Rovers U19s) and Terry started that process together.”

Given the buzz surrounding the young Head Coach and his Assistant (“People are referring to me and Terry as Pep and Jose” Coffey says, and I can almost hear his eyes roll) I was curious to know if the man with the midas touch felt a pressure to deliver next season?

Coffey considers my question, before answering with conviction.

“To be honest no.

“I don’t feel any pressure whatsoever because if I go back to when I first spoke to you, I spoke about little wins with the girls.

“I’ve won two trophies now.

“I know what that feels like and it’s not like winning the World Cup.

“Ultimately it’s not winning the titles that mean a lot to you, it’s the memories with he girls…and legacy.”

Does Coffey consider the influx of Academy players into the RW first team the core metric on which his staffs developmental success should be measured?

“Look I tell the girls you’re always at the mercy of the opinion of a coach,” Coffey counters, “It doesn’t mean you’re a bad player if you’re not selected.

It doesn’t even mean you’re the best player if you are.

Ultimately if it’s a squad of 18 not all 18 of those girls will play for the Shamrock Rovers first team but for me in particular if 16 out of 18 girls for example go into a first team – whether that’s DLR or Treaty, or wherever it may be, we’ve helped those girls.”

Time for a cheeky question. Is managing the women’s senior team a future aspiration?

A long pause. “I don’t know Chris,” Coffey answers truthfully, “The people I speak the most to about my career are my Ma and Da.

“The conversation always finishes the same – just focus on now.

“I could have that team fall off a cliff next season – football is a fickle sport.

“All I need to do is focus on getting better as a coach because I’m not perfect, I can improve and I want to get better.

“And also, I enjoy developing players…” Here Coffey trails off, and I sense his emotion bubbling over the phone line.

“Look I just want to say a massive thanks to the 07 girls.

“They have been a pleasure to coach and genuinely, whatever happens next for them, they’re just going to be unbelievable.

“I just want to say thanks to those girls and their families.”

I in turn thank Keith for his time, and inevitably our conversation turns towards another type of season.

“When I’m sitting down over my Christmas dinner I’m going to be thinking oh Jesus I hope the girls are having a good Christmas,” He concludes, “I’m not going to be thinking about where the trophies are.

“That’s what you think about – it’s the connection, the human element.”

Keith Coffey, your a gentleman.