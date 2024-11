Blackforge FC will play Portlaoise AFC in the next round of the cup

BLACKFORGE FC set up a meeting with Portlaoise AFC in the LFA Junior Cup, after they accounted for Templeogue United in Walkinstown Park on a narrow 1-0 scoreline last Saturday, reports John Mooney.

With a bundle of injuries the Forge knew they would be put to the test by a young United and, to be honest, the visitors deserved something from this game.