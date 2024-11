A PLACE in the quarter final of the LSL Charlie Cahill Cup was on offer to the winner in Westmanstown last Friday night and the holders, Lucan United, bagged it after a bit of a slog in the rain when they eventually ran out 2-0 winners over Kilnamanagh FC, reports John Mooney.

This was a cagey affair with little between these and, really, it all turned Lucan’s way with 25 minutes remaining when the visitors had a man sent off.