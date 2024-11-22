Lucan U16 hurlers turn on the style to lift championship crown

LUCAN Sarsfields celebrated an unprecedented under 16 A Hurling Championship title after a five point victory over Raheny in Lucan on Saturday.

1-03 from David Coakley alongside five Jack Mills points was key for Sarsfields in their success.

The opening half was a tense affair, with both sides trading scores right up to the half time whistle.

Zach Donegan kept the scoreboard ticking for Raheny, finishing on seven points for the day while Mills and Derry Ware sent over crucial scores to edge Lucan in front by the minimum at the interval, 0 07 to 0-06.

Jack McCarthy and Henry Greene also contributed to the Sarsfields scoring on the day, scoring three points and one point each respectively.

A David Coakley major midway through the second half looked to have sealed the victory for the hosts but an instant Raheny response would follow as they got a goal of their own to set up an exciting finish.

Lucan just found scores easier to come by on the day and stretched their lead out to win by five points at the final whistle.

After an excellent display, Mills was named Man of the Match in a maiden U16A success for Sarsfields. Raheny had previously won the Dublin Feile, alongside under 15 and 16 league titles, highlighting just how impressive the victory is for Sarfields.

Speaking following the success, Joint Manager Darragh Hunt said, “The thing that has impressed myself and Kieran (Kieran Murphy – joint manager) most has been that this group of players have developed their resilience as individuals and as a team over the course of the Championship.”

“They were always really skillful but over the course of the Championship they have developed that mental toughness to respond to setbacks in games.

“People in the club have been great to this team over the course of the championship.”

“Senior players like Ciarán Dowling, Chris Crummy, John Bellow have helped out at training and matches.

“Experienced club coaches like Fintan Clandillon, Cro Dooley and Charlie Carter provided really valuable support to myself and Kiaran.”

“And the club officials ensured that the final was a great occasion by hosting it on our senior pitch and promoting the game to make sure that there was a good crowd.

“It has been a real club effort to win this Championship”, Murphy added.