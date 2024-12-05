Search
Rovers star Sorcha picks up U17 Player of the Year
Sorcha Melia of Shamrock Rovers is presented with her EA FC Sports League of Ireland Academy WU17 Player of the Year Award by Hannah Dingley, head of Women's Football at FAI, during the 2024 SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Awards at the Aviva Stadium Photo by Sportsfile

Rovers star Sorcha picks up U17 Player of the Year

Echo StaffDecember 5, 2024 3:31 pm

SHAMROCK Rovers academy player Sorcha Melia was named 2024 EA Sports WU17 LOI Academy Player of the Year at the 2024 SSE Airtricity Women’s awards.

Melia was part of a Rovers U17 side who secured an unprecedented treble this season, winning the LOI Academy Women’s U17 Tier One league and cups.

The Ireland underage international played a key role in their success, scoring double digits and registering multiple assists as Rovers scored 44 goals in the league, the most in the division.

Melia also featured for the Ireland U17’s throughout the year, setting up the winner for Tallaght girl Rebecca Devereux in a 1-0 victory against Portugal.

Elsewhere, Athlone Town swept up the majority of awards, with Hazel Donegan claiming U19 Player of the Year, Katie Keane won SSE Airtrcity Women’s Premier Division Young Player of the Year and Athlone manager Ciara Duff was named Premier Division Manager of the Year.

Read More


Rapid show from Rovers in Vienna

Sport

Shamrock Rovers confirmed their place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Conference League as they battled to an impressive 1-1 draw...

Crumlin crash out of cup

Sport

CRUMLIN United fell to 2-1 loss to Liffey Wanderers in the second round of the FAI Intermediate Cup at Pearse Park on...

Lucan into U21 camogie decider

Sport

Lucan Sarsfields will contest the Dublin Camogie u21 Division 1 final after they defeated St Jude’s in dramatic fashion in extra time,...

Boden book their place in U21 camogie final after win over Kilmacud

Sport

Ballyboden St Enda’s booked their place in the final of the Dublin Camogie U21 ‘A’ final after they defeated Kilmacud Crokes 2-08...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST