Rovers star Sorcha picks up U17 Player of the Year

Sorcha Melia of Shamrock Rovers is presented with her EA FC Sports League of Ireland Academy WU17 Player of the Year Award by Hannah Dingley, head of Women's Football at FAI, during the 2024 SSE Airtricity Women's Premier Division Awards at the Aviva Stadium Photo by Sportsfile

SHAMROCK Rovers academy player Sorcha Melia was named 2024 EA Sports WU17 LOI Academy Player of the Year at the 2024 SSE Airtricity Women’s awards.

Melia was part of a Rovers U17 side who secured an unprecedented treble this season, winning the LOI Academy Women’s U17 Tier One league and cups.

The Ireland underage international played a key role in their success, scoring double digits and registering multiple assists as Rovers scored 44 goals in the league, the most in the division.

Melia also featured for the Ireland U17’s throughout the year, setting up the winner for Tallaght girl Rebecca Devereux in a 1-0 victory against Portugal.

Elsewhere, Athlone Town swept up the majority of awards, with Hazel Donegan claiming U19 Player of the Year, Katie Keane won SSE Airtrcity Women’s Premier Division Young Player of the Year and Athlone manager Ciara Duff was named Premier Division Manager of the Year.