Search
Tower’s raise over €11k at Monastery Marathon
The volunteer runners on Monastery Road. Photos Matthew Lysaght

Tower’s raise over €11k at Monastery Marathon

James FfrenchDecember 5, 2024 3:26 pm

Round Towers Clondalkin GAA club raised over €11,000 following their Core Monastery Marathon on Saturday.

The event saw eight volunteers run a full marathon of the pitch along with two others who did a half marathon.

Mick Hallows, Natalie Behan Halpin, David Chapman, Niall Corless, Alex Darby, Niall Connaughton, Keith Dwyer, Cormac McManus all completed the full 42 kilometres, 82 laps of the pitch, while Alan Milton and Damien Murray successfully ran 41 laps.

Mick Hallows and Damien Murray are all smiles during the marathon

The money raised will go to the development of another 4G Astro pitch which will take place as an expansion of the club’s all-weather facilities.

Speaking following the event, Club Chairman Alan Milton said, “It was a great community day, some of the younger members even finished the marathon alongside their parents.

Niall Corless is passed some refreshments during the marathon

“It was great organisation from Ed and Jess O’Malley.”

The go fund me page remains open for anyone looking to donate.

Read More


Rapid show from Rovers in Vienna

Sport

Shamrock Rovers confirmed their place in the knockout rounds of the UEFA Conference League as they battled to an impressive 1-1 draw...

Crumlin crash out of cup

Sport

CRUMLIN United fell to 2-1 loss to Liffey Wanderers in the second round of the FAI Intermediate Cup at Pearse Park on...

Lucan into U21 camogie decider

Sport

Lucan Sarsfields will contest the Dublin Camogie u21 Division 1 final after they defeated St Jude’s in dramatic fashion in extra time,...

Boden book their place in U21 camogie final after win over Kilmacud

Sport

Ballyboden St Enda’s booked their place in the final of the Dublin Camogie U21 ‘A’ final after they defeated Kilmacud Crokes 2-08...
TAGS
Share This
NEWER POST
OLDER POST