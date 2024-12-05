Tower’s raise over €11k at Monastery Marathon

Round Towers Clondalkin GAA club raised over €11,000 following their Core Monastery Marathon on Saturday.

The event saw eight volunteers run a full marathon of the pitch along with two others who did a half marathon.

Mick Hallows, Natalie Behan Halpin, David Chapman, Niall Corless, Alex Darby, Niall Connaughton, Keith Dwyer, Cormac McManus all completed the full 42 kilometres, 82 laps of the pitch, while Alan Milton and Damien Murray successfully ran 41 laps.

The money raised will go to the development of another 4G Astro pitch which will take place as an expansion of the club’s all-weather facilities.

Speaking following the event, Club Chairman Alan Milton said, “It was a great community day, some of the younger members even finished the marathon alongside their parents.

“It was great organisation from Ed and Jess O’Malley.”

The go fund me page remains open for anyone looking to donate.