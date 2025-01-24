Search
Rutland Centre anticipating record breaking calls for help this January
Maebh Mullany, CEO of The Rutland Centre and Emma Kavanagh, Head of Clinical Services

Rutland Centre anticipating record breaking calls for help this January

Echo StaffJanuary 24, 2025 11:17 am

The Rutland Centre, based in Knocklyon is anticipating a record-breaking January, with more than 3,500 anticipated calls for help following the challenging Christmas period.

Last January, the Centre received 3,100 calls, highlighting the growing need for addiction support in Ireland.

