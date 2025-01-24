Outgoing Maeve ‘always had a smile from ear to ear’

Flowers laid at the door of the house in Ballycullen

TRIBUTES were paid to Maeve Coogan who tragically died in a fire at her house in Ballycullen on December 30.

She will be missed by children Fionn, Sadb and Matilda, her mother Anne, sisters Gráinne and Deirdre, brothers Diarmuid and Brian, and numerous members of her extended family.

Maeve was a teacher in Scoil Mhuire, Ballyboden, where staff and pupils will also miss her.

She was the sole occupant of the house when the fire broke out and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Such heartbreaking news on the passing of Ms Coogan,” wrote a parent on Maeve’s condolences book.

“Always had a smile from ear to ear.

“[She] will be missed and talked about by the kids in the school for years to come. RIP Ms Coogan.”

Another parent wrote, “To all Maeve’s family but most especially Sadb and Matilda.

“I have so many memories of you girls growing up in Hunters Wood and playing with my girls, your Mum at every football practice and match and the hilarious things your Mum would do at Halloween.”

Many heartwarming messages reminisced about Maeve’s teenage years and the impact she had on people.

Antoinette Switzer, a former classmate of Maeve’s in St Raphaela’s school, wrote, “Maeve was friends with everyone, she was that kind of person – all in.

“She was kind, bright, outgoing, trustworthy, multi talented.

“She was the lead in our school musical in 5th year and I remember her in her yellow and white costume like it was yesterday.”

Maeve’s family requested to all those attending her funeral mass on Friday, January 10, at the Church of Our Lady of Good Counsel, Ballyboden, to wear her favourite colour purple.

She now rests in Mount Jerome Cemetery in Harold’s Cross.