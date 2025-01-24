JP Food: Banana bread loaf cake

This loaf cake, while called bread, is really a cake and is perfect served for brunch or as a post-supper treat for dessert with a dollop of cream and a cup of tea.

The great thing about this recipe is it’s really versatile!

This recipe is for a loaf cake, however, it can be made as muffins, delicious for breakfast.

I mix this recipe up from time to time, with the addition of chocolate chips, pecan nuts and or walnuts.

You can, of course, omit these ingredients and serve it as a plain loaf cake, whatever way you chose to make it I promise you its utterly delicious.

I really like to include nuts, as it adds a lovely texture to the cake.

Ingredients: (makes 1 loaf cake)

4 really ripe bananas – mashed

125g unsalted butter

2 beaten eggs

150g soft light brown sugar

250g plain flour

1 tablespoon of baking powder

1/2 teaspoon nutmeg

100g dark chocolate chips/ chunks

Pinch sea salt

Method:

Preheat your oven to 180 degrees. Grease and line a loaf tin with butter and baking parchment paper. I use my food mixer to beat together the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs a little at a time, mixing well, and then add the mashed bananas. If adding chocolate chips and nuts, add at this point. Sift in the dry ingredients and fold gently into the batter – be careful not to over mix. Pop the cake mixture into your prepared tin and bake in the oven for 55 minutes. To check the cake is fully cooked insert a metal skewer into the middle of the cake – once it comes out clean your cake is baked.

Leave to cool before popping on the kettle and cutting a large delicious slice to enjoy.

I tend to bake this loaf cake at least once a month. I have been making this for a number of years now.

My brother Gavin, when I make this can never wait for this to fully cool down before he cuts his first slice.

It is yummy if still slightly warm, however be warned, it tends to fall apart if not fully cooled, not that it makes any difference to the taste.

