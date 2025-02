Seven schools in Tallaght are to become part of South Dublin County Council’s ‘Safe School Zones Programme’ to have road safety around their premises improved.

Scoil Ard Mhuire in Belgard Heights, St Aidan’s, St Anne’s, St Kevin’s Boys School, St Killian’s Junior and Senior, and Tallaght Community School, were proposed by the council to be included in the programme from 2025.