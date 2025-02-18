Electric vehicle charging station planned for Belgard Retail Park
PLANS for an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at Belgard Retail Park have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.
Source EV Ireland Ltd are applying for permission for a development set to consist of five EV charging stations, each serving two vehicle charging bays, and in total providing 10 charging points.
AUTHORMaurice Garvey
