Electric vehicle charging station planned for Belgard Retail Park

Maurice GarveyFebruary 18, 2025 11:40 am

PLANS for an Electric Vehicle (EV) charging station at Belgard Retail Park have been lodged with South Dublin County Council.

Source EV Ireland Ltd are applying for permission for a development set to consist of five EV charging stations, each serving two vehicle charging bays, and in total providing 10 charging points.

