Aan artist impression of the plans for the former Ulster Bank on Main Street in Tallaght Village

A NUMBER of submissions have been lodged in relation for plans for the proposed development at the former Ulster Bank on Main Street in Tallaght Village that will include 22 apartments.

Tallaght Community Council, Patrick de Roe, architect along with Cllr Jess Spear, Cllr Louise Dunne and Senator Teresa Costello have lodged submissions raising concerns with the proposed development.