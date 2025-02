“The rule at the current rate of 2pc is the only thing between myself, my daughter, and homelessness,” said a constituent of Dublin Mid-West following the government’s comments on abolishing Rent Pressure Zones (RPZs).

Sinn Féin TD and spokesperson for housing, Eoin Ó Broin, highlighted in the Dáil the impact those comments had on his constituents, particularly a woman in her 70s who still works to pay the rents and has a daughter with special needs.