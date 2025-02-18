Search
Domestic abuse related calls to gardai increased last year by 8.3% nationally
Echo StaffFebruary 18, 2025 11:18 am

DOMESTIC abuse related calls to gardai increased in 2024 – by 8.3 per cent nationally and by over 10 per cent in the Western Dublin Metropolitan Region.

The Western Dublin region includes Clondalkin, Ronanstown, Lucan and Rathcoole garda stations and saw an increase from 5,458 to 6,025 in the last year.

